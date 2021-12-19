Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ZRSEF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $331.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.80 and a 200-day moving average of $374.58. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $287.65 and a twelve month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

