$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $891,250 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 625,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

