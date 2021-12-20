$0.04 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.08. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 271.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $15,161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

