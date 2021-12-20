-$0.06 EPS Expected for ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ESS Tech.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE GWH traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.54. 10,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

