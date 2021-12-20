-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.45. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

KMPR opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75. Kemper has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

