$0.46 EPS Expected for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

