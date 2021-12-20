$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.91. Entegris posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

In other news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,043. Entegris has a 1 year low of $92.68 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

