$0.92 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of ADC traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.44. 18,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,763. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.