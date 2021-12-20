0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 9.2% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $453,299.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000945 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00038495 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.