0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $2.34 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and $873,102.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006777 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

