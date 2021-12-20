-$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $7.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.88. 27,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,583. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.71. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,142,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

