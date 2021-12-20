$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO opened at $86.39 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $3,413,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.