$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO opened at $86.39 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $3,413,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

