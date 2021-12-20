$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,657 shares of company stock valued at $37,757,660. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arvinas by 132.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $1,472,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

