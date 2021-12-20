$182.77 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce $182.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $182.83 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $681.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CCCS opened at $11.20 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.