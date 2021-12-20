1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $473,370.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $102,001.94 and approximately $473,370.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.09 or 0.08317791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.92 or 0.99986860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

