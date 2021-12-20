$389.88 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post sales of $389.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.30 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

TTD stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,456. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

