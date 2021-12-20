4,010 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. American Tower comprises approximately 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

AMT stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $276.99. 8,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,820. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.