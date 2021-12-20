$433.25 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $433.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 283.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of PK opened at $17.39 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

