6,500 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,690 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,050 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

EXPE stock opened at $154.34 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,033 shares of company stock worth $31,371,771 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

