68,934 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $108.86 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

