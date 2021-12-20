75,000 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.15% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

KBWB stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.03.

