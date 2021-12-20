8PAY (8PAY) One Day Volume Tops $280,757.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.88 million and $280,757.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.18 or 0.08251159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.24 or 0.99946343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00074465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

