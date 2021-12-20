Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €28.88 ($32.45) and last traded at €28.82 ($32.38). 182,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.78 ($32.34).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($31.80) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.29) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.12 ($30.47).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -35.19.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

