Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 138500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

