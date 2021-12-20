Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Declares GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ALAI traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 47 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.35.

Get Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.