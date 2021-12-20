Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Declares GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ALAI traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 47 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.35.
