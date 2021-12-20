Abyss Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $165,082.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039798 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

