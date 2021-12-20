Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.60

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.60 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 464032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.26) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.39. The stock has a market cap of £106.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

