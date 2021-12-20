AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67,789.34

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, AceD has traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $67,789.34 and approximately $398.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

