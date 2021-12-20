ACENT Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039798 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006800 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

