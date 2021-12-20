ACG Wealth Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 189,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

