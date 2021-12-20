Add.xyz (ADD) Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $14,905.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

