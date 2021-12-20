ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

