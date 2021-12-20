ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.39

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.39 ($7.18) and last traded at €6.61 ($7.43), with a volume of 12183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.68 ($7.51).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.89.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

