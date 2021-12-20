ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.26. 26,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,908. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

In other news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

