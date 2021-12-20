Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $241,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $547.55. 23,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $642.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.