Aergo Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $90.30 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,228,685 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

