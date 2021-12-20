Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.82). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

AERI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 37,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

