Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 27th

Aerovate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AVTE) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Aerovate Therapeutics had issued 8,682,142 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $121,549,988 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,472,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

