Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Down 0.7%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 48,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 183,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.71.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 58.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.