AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) fell 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 146,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 167,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

