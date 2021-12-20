Aigang Trading Down 26% This Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Aigang has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $529,742.71 and $10,079.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

