AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s stock price fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 105,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

AirAsia Group Bhd. engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Airline: Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Japan; and Non-Airline. The company was founded by Abdel Aziz bin Abu Bakar, Anthony Francis Fernandes, Conor John McCarthy, and Kamarudin bin Meranum in 1993 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

