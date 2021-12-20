Akash Network (AKT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $601,189.00

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $159.55 million and $601,189.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00051388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.44 or 0.08226466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.33 or 1.00016302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

