Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

