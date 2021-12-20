Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.91 and last traded at C$48.28. Approximately 1,271,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,834,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

