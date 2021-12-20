Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up about 5.7% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alleghany worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 150.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $18.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $650.88. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,765. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $563.47 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.21.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

