AllianceBernstein (AB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

12/8/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/6/2021 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/26/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AB traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. 551,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,760. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.42. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

