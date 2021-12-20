Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $288.06 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00048072 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008038 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 225.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

