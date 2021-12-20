Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Huntington National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $228,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 37.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,452.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,433.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

