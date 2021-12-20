American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.77

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.77 and last traded at $102.74, with a volume of 3035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

AWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

